Mailroom worker's constant arousal may support colleague's sex bias claims - 11th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived sex discrimination claims by a former mailroom worker who says she was fired for raising concerns that a coworker with a form of autism would stare, rub against her and was regularly aroused.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Myra Furcron sufficiently alleged that the conduct by her coworker at Mail Centers Plus LLC, an Atlanta-based mailroom staffing firm, was motivated by her sex, and not the neurological condition that made him socially awkward.

