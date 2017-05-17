Seyfarth Shaw announces layoffs, cites 'shifting market'

Seyfarth Shaw, one of the largest U.S. labor and employment law firms, is laying off a group of lawyers and support staff “amid a shifting market for legal services,” the firm said.

Peter Miller, Seyfarth’s Chicago-based chair and managing partner, said in a statement released Tuesday that the layoffs resulted from a recent review of the firm's business focused on maximizing client service while forging ahead with growth plans.

