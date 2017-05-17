FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seyfarth Shaw announces layoffs, cites 'shifting market'
May 17, 2017 / 9:06 PM / in 3 months

Seyfarth Shaw announces layoffs, cites 'shifting market'

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Seyfarth Shaw, one of the largest U.S. labor and employment law firms, is laying off a group of lawyers and support staff “amid a shifting market for legal services,” the firm said.

Peter Miller, Seyfarth’s Chicago-based chair and managing partner, said in a statement released Tuesday that the layoffs resulted from a recent review of the firm's business focused on maximizing client service while forging ahead with growth plans.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pV8REQ

