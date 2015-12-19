FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankrupt shipbuilder to pay $5 mln over treatment of guest workers
#Westlaw News
December 19, 2015 / 12:42 AM / 2 years ago

Bankrupt shipbuilder to pay $5 mln over treatment of guest workers

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Dec 18 -

A shipbuilding and repair company will pay an estimated $5 million to settle claims that it mistreated visa guest workers from India who lived in crowded, guarded camps while performing cleanup work after Hurricane Katrina, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said on Friday.

Signal International Inc, which filed for bankruptcy in July and sold its assets so it could settle the EEOC’s 2012 lawsuit and related cases, will pay the money to 476 workers who allegedly had $1,000 a month deducted from their pay to live in unsanitary “man camps” and were given undesirable jobs while enrolled in the H-2B visa program.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ULqNex

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
