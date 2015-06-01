FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4th Circuit ruling on racial slurs could invite more Title VII suits
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 1, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

4th Circuit ruling on racial slurs could invite more Title VII suits

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court’s recent ruling that an isolated incident involving racial slurs could create a hostile work environment under federal law will likely lead to an uptick in harassment suits and increase the cost of litigating them, employment attorneys say.

An en banc panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on May 7 revived a racial discrimination and retaliation lawsuit by a former cocktail waitress at the Clarion Fontainebleau Hotel in Ocean City, Maryland. Reya Boyer-Liberto, who is black, claims a coworker called her a “porch monkey” twice over two days and threatened to have her fired, and that she lost her job for complaining.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1I4ztHk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.