4th Circuit ruling on racial slurs could invite more Title VII suits

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court’s recent ruling that an isolated incident involving racial slurs could create a hostile work environment under federal law will likely lead to an uptick in harassment suits and increase the cost of litigating them, employment attorneys say.

An en banc panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on May 7 revived a racial discrimination and retaliation lawsuit by a former cocktail waitress at the Clarion Fontainebleau Hotel in Ocean City, Maryland. Reya Boyer-Liberto, who is black, claims a coworker called her a “porch monkey” twice over two days and threatened to have her fired, and that she lost her job for complaining.

