2nd Circuit asked to dislike NLRB ruling on worker's Facebook rant

Lawyers for a Connecticut sports bar on Tuesday will urge a U.S. appeals court to find that it had a right to fire a waitress who posted a profane rant about her boss on Facebook and a coworker who “liked” it, in a case highlighting tensions over employee free speech in the era of social media.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan will consider when workers’ inflammatory posts about their jobs are protected activity under federal law, and whether to overturn a 2014 National Labor Relations Board decision requiring Triple Play Sports Bar and Grille to hire back the two workers.

