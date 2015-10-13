FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2nd Circuit asked to dislike NLRB ruling on worker's Facebook rant
#Westlaw News
October 13, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

2nd Circuit asked to dislike NLRB ruling on worker's Facebook rant

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Lawyers for a Connecticut sports bar on Tuesday will urge a U.S. appeals court to find that it had a right to fire a waitress who posted a profane rant about her boss on Facebook and a coworker who “liked” it, in a case highlighting tensions over employee free speech in the era of social media.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan will consider when workers’ inflammatory posts about their jobs are protected activity under federal law, and whether to overturn a 2014 National Labor Relations Board decision requiring Triple Play Sports Bar and Grille to hire back the two workers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1hC6z8D

