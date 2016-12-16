FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Virginia police dept's social media policy unconstitutional - 4th Circuit
December 16, 2016 / 11:58 AM / 8 months ago

Virginia police dept's social media policy unconstitutional - 4th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A Virginia police department's policy barring employees from posting "negative comments" about the department on social media violated the First Amendment, a federal appeals court said on Thursday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also said the police department in Petersburg, Virginia violated the free speech rights of two officers who were placed on probation for criticizing the department in a series of Facebook posts.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gRt2TK

