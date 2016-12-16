Virginia police dept's social media policy unconstitutional - 4th Circuit

A Virginia police department's policy barring employees from posting "negative comments" about the department on social media violated the First Amendment, a federal appeals court said on Thursday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also said the police department in Petersburg, Virginia violated the free speech rights of two officers who were placed on probation for criticizing the department in a series of Facebook posts.

