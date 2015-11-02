Spokeo's challenge to 'no injury' suits likely to impact employment claims

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday will consider whether plaintiffs who don’t allege tangible harms have standing to sue, and employment attorneys say no matter what the ruling is it will likely have a far-reaching impact on class actions by workers and job applicants.

At Monday’s oral arguments, Spokeo Inc, whose “people search engine” spokeo.com aggregates publicly available data on people, will ask the court to overturn a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling. Last year, that court held the company could be sued by a California man who says information about him posted on the site was inaccurate, but has not alleged any concrete injury beyond Spokeo’s technical violations of the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

