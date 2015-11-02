FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spokeo's challenge to 'no injury' suits likely to impact employment claims
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 2, 2015 / 12:18 PM / 2 years ago

Spokeo's challenge to 'no injury' suits likely to impact employment claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday will consider whether plaintiffs who don’t allege tangible harms have standing to sue, and employment attorneys say no matter what the ruling is it will likely have a far-reaching impact on class actions by workers and job applicants.

At Monday’s oral arguments, Spokeo Inc, whose “people search engine” spokeo.com aggregates publicly available data on people, will ask the court to overturn a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling. Last year, that court held the company could be sued by a California man who says information about him posted on the site was inaccurate, but has not alleged any concrete injury beyond Spokeo’s technical violations of the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MBFcda

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.