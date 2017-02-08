A federal appeals court on Wednesday tossed out disability discrimination claims by a former software developer for the Central Intelligence Agency, saying he could not prove his case without putting national security at risk.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that even if the plaintiff, who sued in 2014 under the pseudonym Jacob Abilt, could show he was discriminated against and ultimately fired because of his narcolepsy, the CIA could not mount a defense without disclosing state secrets.

