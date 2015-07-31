FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Statistics cannot save NYC sanitation workers' bias suit - court
July 31, 2015 / 9:07 PM / 2 years ago

Statistics cannot save NYC sanitation workers' bias suit - court

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Statistics indicating uneven promotions among races at the New York City Department of Sanitation were not enough to sustain a class action discrimination lawsuit, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday.

“For all that one can tell from the (suit), it is equally possible that plaintiffs have not been promoted for valid, non-discriminatory reasons,” wrote District Judge Jed Rakoff of the Southern District of New York, who sat by designation on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1M1XFOW

