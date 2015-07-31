Statistics cannot save NYC sanitation workers' bias suit - court

(Reuters) - Statistics indicating uneven promotions among races at the New York City Department of Sanitation were not enough to sustain a class action discrimination lawsuit, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday.

“For all that one can tell from the (suit), it is equally possible that plaintiffs have not been promoted for valid, non-discriminatory reasons,” wrote District Judge Jed Rakoff of the Southern District of New York, who sat by designation on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

