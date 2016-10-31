Sterling Jewelers looks to shrink class in gender bias arbitration

Sterling Jewelers Inc is set to ask a federal appeals court to overturn an arbitrator's decision certifying a class of more than 44,000 female employees in a long-running gender discrimination case, and reduce the class to about 250 people.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Wednesday will hear arguments in the 2008 lawsuit by current and former Sterling workers who say the Akron, Ohio-based company systematically discriminates against women in pay and promotions.

