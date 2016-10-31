FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Sterling Jewelers looks to shrink class in gender bias arbitration
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 31, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 10 months ago

Sterling Jewelers looks to shrink class in gender bias arbitration

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Sterling Jewelers Inc is set to ask a federal appeals court to overturn an arbitrator's decision certifying a class of more than 44,000 female employees in a long-running gender discrimination case, and reduce the class to about 250 people.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Wednesday will hear arguments in the 2008 lawsuit by current and former Sterling workers who say the Akron, Ohio-based company systematically discriminates against women in pay and promotions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eqNfuf

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.