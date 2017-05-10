2nd Circuit hears latest appeal in Sterling Jeweler's sex bias row

Sterling Jewelers Inc has asked a U.S. appeals court to rule that an arbitrator's decision allowing nearly 70,000 women to bring sex bias claims against the retailer can be reviewed in court.

Gerald Maatman of Seyfarth Shaw, who represents Sterling, told a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Tuesday that the arbitrator ruled definitively on how far back the discrimination claims may go, and court review is the company's only chance to challenge shrink the massive class.

