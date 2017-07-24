FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 hours
Sterling Jewelers wins another chance to undo sex bias class
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
U.S. venture capital's digital coin quandary: cash-rich startups
THE FUTURE OF MONEY
U.S. venture capital's digital coin quandary: cash-rich startups
Why Ukrainian forces gave up Crimea without a fight
Russia
Why Ukrainian forces gave up Crimea without a fight
EPA chief spent almost half of spring in Oklahoma
Energy and Environment
EPA chief spent almost half of spring in Oklahoma
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 24, 2017 / 8:10 PM / in 2 hours

Sterling Jewelers wins another chance to undo sex bias class

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Monday gave Sterling Jewelers Inc another chance to challenge an arbitrator's ruling that certified a class of nearly 70,000 women in a nationwide sex discrimination case even though most of them have not opted to join.

In a unanimous summary order, a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a federal judge was wrong to rule that the arbitrator's authority to allow the women to proceed as a group also allowed him to certify a class including absent members. Sterling is represented by Seyfarth Shaw and Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll represents the plaintiffs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uRPrWU

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.