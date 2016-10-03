FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Supreme Court won't consider Sterling Jewelers sex bias case
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 3, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

Supreme Court won't consider Sterling Jewelers sex bias case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up Sterling Jewelers Inc's bid to beat back a lawsuit by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claiming the company passed over female employees for promotions and paid them less than men, in the latest case to challenge the agency's litigation practices.

Last year, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by Sterling, represented by Weil Gotshal & Manges and Seyfarth Shaw, that the commission had failed to conduct a nationwide investigation before filing its 2008 lawsuit, and reversed a federal judge in Buffalo, New York who had dismissed the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dyG8TD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.