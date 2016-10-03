Supreme Court won't consider Sterling Jewelers sex bias case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up Sterling Jewelers Inc's bid to beat back a lawsuit by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claiming the company passed over female employees for promotions and paid them less than men, in the latest case to challenge the agency's litigation practices.

Last year, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by Sterling, represented by Weil Gotshal & Manges and Seyfarth Shaw, that the commission had failed to conduct a nationwide investigation before filing its 2008 lawsuit, and reversed a federal judge in Buffalo, New York who had dismissed the case.

