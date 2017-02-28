FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Workers say Sterling Jewelers fostered rampant sexual harassment
February 28, 2017 / 11:49 PM / 6 months ago

Workers say Sterling Jewelers fostered rampant sexual harassment

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Dozens of women suing Sterling Jewelers Inc for discriminating against them in pay and promotions also say the retailer fostered a culture of rampant harassment in which managers doled out raises and desirable jobs in return for sexual favors.

The claims made in a 2008 case that was sent to private arbitration came to light in about 1,300 pages of testimony from more than 200 current and former Sterling employees released by their lawyers at Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll on Monday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2m4UWwO

