Missouri Supreme Court upholds St. Louis minimum wage hike

The Missouri Supreme Court has revived a 2015 St. Louis law phasing in an $11 an hour minimum wage, rejecting claims by business groups that it was pre-empted by the "maximum minimum wage" set by the state to avoid a patchwork of local laws.

The six-judge court on Tuesday unanimously held that Missouri's $7.65 minimum wage "simply sets a floor" for what workers must be paid, and that cities have the power under the state constitution to create their own minimum.

