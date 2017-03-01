FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Missouri Supreme Court upholds St. Louis minimum wage hike
March 1, 2017 / 10:59 PM / 6 months ago

Missouri Supreme Court upholds St. Louis minimum wage hike

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Missouri Supreme Court has revived a 2015 St. Louis law phasing in an $11 an hour minimum wage, rejecting claims by business groups that it was pre-empted by the "maximum minimum wage" set by the state to avoid a patchwork of local laws.

The six-judge court on Tuesday unanimously held that Missouri's $7.65 minimum wage "simply sets a floor" for what workers must be paid, and that cities have the power under the state constitution to create their own minimum.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mv1c27

