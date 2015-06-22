FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court says comments made to striking meat packers were not illegal
June 22, 2015

Court says comments made to striking meat packers were not illegal

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The National Labor Relations Board erred in finding that comments made by supervisors at a Nebraska meat-processing plant to three employees shortly before a planned strike were unlawful, a U.S. appeals court said on Monday, but was correct in ruling that the three had been illegally fired.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a unanimous decision ordered the Greater Omaha Packing Co to reinstate the employees, who were fired in 2012 minutes before they were set to walk off the job.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CprxvH

