Court says comments made to striking meat packers were not illegal

(Reuters) - The National Labor Relations Board erred in finding that comments made by supervisors at a Nebraska meat-processing plant to three employees shortly before a planned strike were unlawful, a U.S. appeals court said on Monday, but was correct in ruling that the three had been illegally fired.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a unanimous decision ordered the Greater Omaha Packing Co to reinstate the employees, who were fired in 2012 minutes before they were set to walk off the job.

