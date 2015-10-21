FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Penn. student loan agency not immune from whistleblower suit - 4th Circuit
October 21, 2015 / 9:17 PM / 2 years ago

Penn. student loan agency not immune from whistleblower suit - 4th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A student loan processor created by the state of Pennsylvania is not entitled to state immunity from whistleblower claims that it misrepresented the nature of loans in order to reap larger federal subsidies, a U.S. appeals court said on Wednesday.

It was the third time a unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a 2007 lawsuit by former U.S. Department of Education researcher Jon Oberg. Represented by prominent Washington lawyer Bert Rein of Wiley Rein, he claimed the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) bilked the government out of hundreds of millions of dollars over the previous five years.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GUohKZ

