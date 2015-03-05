Teachers for Nickelodeon actors misclassified as contractors, suit says

(Reuters) - A teacher who works with child actors from a number of Nickelodeon shows has sued a Los Angeles production company, claiming it misclassified studio teachers as independent contractors and deprived them of pay and breaks.

In a suit filed Tuesday in California state court in Los Angeles under the state’s Private Attorney General Act, the teacher, Adam Bennett, says he and colleagues should be considered employees of Rocart Inc because the company told them where and when to work and could change their schedules and fire them at will.

