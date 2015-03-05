FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teachers for Nickelodeon actors misclassified as contractors, suit says
March 5, 2015

Teachers for Nickelodeon actors misclassified as contractors, suit says

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A teacher who works with child actors from a number of Nickelodeon shows has sued a Los Angeles production company, claiming it misclassified studio teachers as independent contractors and deprived them of pay and breaks.

In a suit filed Tuesday in California state court in Los Angeles under the state’s Private Attorney General Act, the teacher, Adam Bennett, says he and colleagues should be considered employees of Rocart Inc because the company told them where and when to work and could change their schedules and fire them at will.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1B6sGej

