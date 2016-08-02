Subway to crack down on wage violations by franchisees

Fast-food chain Subway, the largest franchisor in the country, has entered into a novel agreement to monitor franchise owners' compliance with wage-and-hour laws after the U.S. Department of Labor found rampant violations at franchises, the agency announced on Monday.

Under the agreement signed on July 26, Connecticut-based Subway will terminate existing franchises or block franchisees from opening new restaurants if they knowingly flout minimum wage, overtime and meal and rest break laws, and will regularly meet and share data with the department.

