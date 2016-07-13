FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
LGBT bias claims and overtime pay among employers' top concerns - survey
July 13, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

LGBT bias claims and overtime pay among employers' top concerns - survey

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Nearly three-quarters of company officials surveyed by labor and employment law firm Littler Mendelson say they expect to face discrimination claims from LGBT workers over the next year, a huge leap from one year ago.

Companies also are bracing for crackdowns from federal agencies stemming from a new overtime pay rule and an expanded definition of joint employment, the firm found in its fifth annual survey of workplace issues released on Tuesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29X0N3a

