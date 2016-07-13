LGBT bias claims and overtime pay among employers' top concerns - survey

Nearly three-quarters of company officials surveyed by labor and employment law firm Littler Mendelson say they expect to face discrimination claims from LGBT workers over the next year, a huge leap from one year ago.

Companies also are bracing for crackdowns from federal agencies stemming from a new overtime pay rule and an expanded definition of joint employment, the firm found in its fifth annual survey of workplace issues released on Tuesday.

