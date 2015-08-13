Paid suspension doesn't give rise to Title VII claims - 3rd Circuit

(Reuters) - A former employee of a Philadelphia public transit agency cannot sue for gender discrimination after she was suspended with pay amid suspicions that she falsified time sheets, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a case of first impression said that under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and a similar Pennsylvania law, a paid suspension is typically not an “adverse employment action” that can give rise to discrimination claims.

