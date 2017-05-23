Fired New York City teacher seeks to revive lawsuit in appeals court

A lawyer for a fired New York City school teacher on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to revive the teacher's lawsuit claiming she was wrongly terminated because of administrators' political objections to the way she taught about the highly publicized "Central Park Five" rape case.

Stephen Bergstein, arguing for Jeena Lee-Walker, told a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan that Lee-Walker had done nothing wrong by linking the Central Park Five case to unfair treatment of black men by the criminal justice system in teaching her ninth grade English class.

