Case to Watch: U.S. high court to consider nonmember union dues
June 24, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Case to Watch: U.S. high court to consider nonmember union dues

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court is set to consider on Thursday whether to take up the case of 10 non-union public school teachers who say California’s requirement that they pay the equivalent of union dues violates their free speech rights.

The case against various teachers’ unions, brought by the law firm Jones Day and a nonprofit group, offers the justices a chance to revisit a significant labor law precedent from 1977, Abood v. Detroit Board of Education. In Abood, the high court held that such payments to unions by nonmembers were necessary because otherwise nonmembers would benefit at no cost from collective bargaining.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Lmnqbe

