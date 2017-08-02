FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 minutes ago
'Top Chef' producer says Teamsters 'scared' her during 2014 filming
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Science
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
Venezuela Turmoil
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
U.S.
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 2, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 14 minutes ago

'Top Chef' producer says Teamsters 'scared' her during 2014 filming

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A producer on reality cooking show "Top Chef" testified on Wednesday that a group of Teamsters union members "scared" her and harassed crew members filming at a restaurant outside of Boston in 2014, yelling derogatory names and threatening celebrity host Padma Lakshmi.

Ellie Carbajal, a producer on the Bravo network reality television show, told jurors in Boston federal court that the Teamsters were among four union members on trial for trying to extort jobs from her non-union production company.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hoEx5N

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.