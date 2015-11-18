3rd Circuit says temp worker may be retailer's employee under Title VII

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday revived racial discrimination claims by an employee of a staffing agency against the retailer he worked for, saying the judge who tossed out the case placed too much importance on how he was paid.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the lower court improperly granted summary judgment to Tuesday Morning Inc because a jury could find that the discount home goods retailer exercised the control over plaintiff Matthew Faush necessary to create an employment relationship under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

