Case to Watch: NLRB poised to alter standard on unionizing temps
#Westlaw News
July 10, 2015 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

Case to Watch: NLRB poised to alter standard on unionizing temps

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The National Labor Relations Board is considering whether temporary workers employed by staffing agencies should be allowed to join their coworkers’ unions, the latest front in a battle between the board and businesses over joint employment.

The board on Tuesday invited amicus briefs in a case currently before it involving Miller & Anderson Inc, an Illinois contractor that used workers from two staffing agencies as well as its own unionized employees.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HhXUyw

