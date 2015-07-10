Case to Watch: NLRB poised to alter standard on unionizing temps

(Reuters) - The National Labor Relations Board is considering whether temporary workers employed by staffing agencies should be allowed to join their coworkers’ unions, the latest front in a battle between the board and businesses over joint employment.

The board on Tuesday invited amicus briefs in a case currently before it involving Miller & Anderson Inc, an Illinois contractor that used workers from two staffing agencies as well as its own unionized employees.

