A U.S. appeals court on Thursday ruled that a temporary receptionist assigned to a General Electric unit in Colorado by a staffing agency was not entitled to time off to treat breast cancer, because showing up to work was the most important part of her job.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Kristin Punt's claims that both Kelly Services and GE Control Solutions violated the Americans with Disabilities Act in 2011 by removing her from the assignment after she missed several days of work and said she would need an unspecified amount of time off.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2syFV6R