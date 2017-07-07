A U.S. appeals court on Thursday ruled that a temporary
receptionist assigned to a General Electric unit in Colorado by
a staffing agency was not entitled to time off to treat breast
cancer, because showing up to work was the most important part
of her job.
A unanimous three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals rejected Kristin Punt's claims that both Kelly
Services and GE Control Solutions violated the Americans with
Disabilities Act in 2011 by removing her from the assignment
after she missed several days of work and said she would need an
unspecified amount of time off.
