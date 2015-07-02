United Airlines may be liable for death threats to flight attendant

(Reuters) - A black flight attendant who received anonymous racially charged death threats may proceed with claims that United Airlines Inc did not do enough to stop the harassment, a U.S. appeals court said Wednesday in reviving her suit.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by United, represented by Jody Boquist of Littler Mendelson, that it could not be held liable under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 because the two threats Renee Pryor found in her company mailbox at Dulles Airport in Washington were isolated incidents.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1f4vcKy