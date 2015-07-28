FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Disability law doesn't cover welder who made death threats - 9th Circuit
July 28, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 2 years ago

Disability law doesn't cover welder who made death threats - 9th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oregon’s version of the Americans with Disabilities Act does not apply to a welder diagnosed with depression who was fired after he told coworkers he wanted to bring guns to work and kill supervisors, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

The welder, Timothy Mayo, was not a “qualified individual” under the law, which is similar to the ADA, because his egregious conduct showed he could not do his job even with an accommodation from PCC Structurals Inc, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in dismissing his 2012 suit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IpBsDn

