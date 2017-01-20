U.S. Supreme Court asked to take up challenge to tipping rules

A restaurant industry group on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up their challenge to an Obama administration rule that bans restaurants from requiring front-of-the-house staff to share tips with cooks and dishwashers.

The National Restaurant Association, represented by Jackson Lewis, said in a petition for certiorari that the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year went against its own precedent in reviving the 2011 rule and created a circuit split that the high court should settle.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jGwSjd