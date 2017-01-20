FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
U.S. Supreme Court asked to take up challenge to tipping rules
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 20, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. Supreme Court asked to take up challenge to tipping rules

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A restaurant industry group on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up their challenge to an Obama administration rule that bans restaurants from requiring front-of-the-house staff to share tips with cooks and dishwashers.

The National Restaurant Association, represented by Jackson Lewis, said in a petition for certiorari that the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year went against its own precedent in reviving the 2011 rule and created a circuit split that the high court should settle.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jGwSjd

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.