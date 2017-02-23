Two conservative groups on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down a U.S. Department of Labor rule restricting tip pooling, warning that upholding it could give federal agencies untrammeled power to change laws.

The Cato Institute and the Pacific Legal Foundation in separate amicus briefs backed the National Restaurant Association's challenge to a 2011 Labor Department rule barring companies from requiring tipped employees to share tips with coworkers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lKG5aK