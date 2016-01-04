FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
A look ahead at the top employment law issues of 2016
January 4, 2016 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

A look ahead at the top employment law issues of 2016

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Jan 4 -

As 2015 came to a close, debates were raging nationwide over the legal treatment of “gig economy” workers and the viability of labor unions. The rhetoric on all sides should only intensify as the presidential election nears and candidates test proposals to address stagnant wages, income inequality, and workplace discrimination.

Here’s a look at some of the top issues employers, courts and policymakers will grapple with in 2016.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VBcM3p

