Top five wage-and-hour cases of 2016

The Obama administration marked its final year in office with aggressive moves on employment issues, most notably a long-awaited rule that would extend mandatory overtime pay to 4.2 million workers. The rule prompted companies including Wal-Mart Stores Inc to give some employees raises, while others reclassified some managers as hourly workers. But the rule, which was supposed to go into effect Dec. 1, has been blocked pending legal challenges, and its fate under the Trump administration is murky.

One of the top wage-and-hour issues in the courts in 2016, meanwhile, was the line between employees and independent contractors. FedEx inked a second nine-figure deal to end misclassification claims by thousands of delivery drivers, while Uber Technologies Inc failed in its bid to settle similar claims that question the viability of its business model.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ikAnel