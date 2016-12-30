Top employment discrimination cases of 2016

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2016 continued its aggressive campaign of systemic litigation, netting seven-figure settlements in several cases targeting companywide policies. The focus on larger cases led to a significant drop in the number of lawsuits filed by the agency, from 142 in 2015 to 86 over the past year. The commission this year also pushed courts to recognize expanded protections for LGBT workers under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Sex bias cases also drew plenty of attention this year, fueled in part by comments made by President-elect Donald Trump and a former Fox News anchor’s sexual harassment lawsuit that toppled the network’s longtime chief executive, Roger Ailes. And at least three major law firms grappled with claims that female lawyers were harassed and discriminated against in pay and promotions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iMCPek