Top five NLRB cases of 2015

The National Labor Relations Board stirred up plenty of controversy in 2015, rewriting rules that govern union elections, articulating a broad standard for determining joint employment and doubling down on a ban on class and collective action waivers in defiance of a federal appeals court. Critics say the agency is favoring unions; supporters counter that its moves were appropriate responses to employers’ attempts to circumvent legal protections for workers.

Here’s a look at five of the biggest developments of this year, all of which will reverberate into 2016.

