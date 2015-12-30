FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top five NLRB cases of 2015
#Westlaw News
December 30, 2015 / 11:44 AM / 2 years ago

Top five NLRB cases of 2015

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Dec 30 -

The National Labor Relations Board stirred up plenty of controversy in 2015, rewriting rules that govern union elections, articulating a broad standard for determining joint employment and doubling down on a ban on class and collective action waivers in defiance of a federal appeals court. Critics say the agency is favoring unions; supporters counter that its moves were appropriate responses to employers’ attempts to circumvent legal protections for workers.

Here’s a look at five of the biggest developments of this year, all of which will reverberate into 2016.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NQsSDz

