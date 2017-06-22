A mid-level California appeals court has revived claims by a Toyota financing unit's first diversity and inclusion officer who says he was fired because he is "too gay."

In a unanimous decision on Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, Second Appellate District said there was enough evidence to back Joseph Husman's claim that comments made by a supervisor indirectly involved in his 2011 firing from Toyota Financial Services showed anti-gay bias. The company is represented by Paul Hastings.

