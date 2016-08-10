Trade secrets lawsuit against Miami Beach and union dismissed

A federal judge threw out one of the first lawsuits brought under a U.S. law designed to protect trade secrets, ruling that an engineering contractor in Virginia failed to meet the standards for filing such a suit.

U.S. District Judge Cecilia Altonaga in Miami said in a ruling on Monday that the contractor, M.C. Dean Inc, did not show that it took reasonable steps to protect confidential employee information at issue in the suit or that the information was misappropriated.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bfhN4e