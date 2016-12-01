Jury awards design company $14.5 mln in trade secrets row

A federal jury in New York on Tuesday awarded $14.5 million to a building facade design firm that claimed its former president stole confidential information and interfered with a strategic partnership in order to set up a rival business.

Tesla Wall Systems LLC said in a 2014 lawsuit that Michael Budd stockpiled client lists, designs and other confidential information in his personal email account and used it to plot the launch of his own firm in violation of an employment agreement and Delaware law.

