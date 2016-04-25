4th Circuit says Maryland casino may owe trainees minimum wage

A Maryland casino may have violated wage-and-hour laws by refusing to pay job applicants who attended an intensive “dealer school” designed to recruit hundreds of workers, a U.S. appeals court said on Monday in reviving a proposed class action.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court erred in dismissing the 2014 lawsuit against PPE Casino Resorts Maryland LLC, represented by Venable, because it was not clear if the training was primarily for the benefit of the workers or the company.

