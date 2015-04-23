Judge says EEOC transgender bias suit can proceed

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge has denied a funeral home’s bid to dismiss one of the first transgender employment discrimination suits by a government agency, rejecting its claim that federal civil rights law offers no protections to workers who undergo gender transitions on the job.

U.S. District Judge Sean Cox in Detroit late Tuesday said the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in a 2014 lawsuit made a viable claim that RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc committed a form of gender discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by firing funeral director Amiee Stephens.

