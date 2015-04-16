FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EEOC, funeral home set to battle over transgender bias claims
April 16, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

EEOC, funeral home set to battle over transgender bias claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - With the recent settlement of one of the first transgender bias cases brought by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, attention has turned to a similar suit against a Detroit funeral home that may help to clarify the scope of legal protections for transgender workers.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Sean Cox in Detroit will consider RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc’s motion to dismiss the EEOC’s 2014 suit claiming the home violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by firing funeral director Amiee Stephens when she told her bosses she would begin dressing as a woman and was ditching her birth name of Anthony.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HaHfzR

