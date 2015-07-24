FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Justice Department balks on ADA protections for transgender workers
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 24, 2015 / 11:54 AM / 2 years ago

Justice Department balks on ADA protections for transgender workers

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Less than a year after the U.S. Justice Department concluded that federal civil rights law applies to transgender people, the agency has declined to weigh in on whether their exemption from protections in the Americans with Disabilities Act is unconstitutional.

The department on Tuesday submitted a statement of interest in a discrimination case against sporting goods chain Cabela’s Retail Inc asking U.S. District Judge Joseph Leeson in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania to avoid ruling on former Cabela’s employee Kate Lynn Blatt’s claim that the ADA should apply to gender identity disorder.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VEGx4K

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.