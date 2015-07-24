Justice Department balks on ADA protections for transgender workers

(Reuters) - Less than a year after the U.S. Justice Department concluded that federal civil rights law applies to transgender people, the agency has declined to weigh in on whether their exemption from protections in the Americans with Disabilities Act is unconstitutional.

The department on Tuesday submitted a statement of interest in a discrimination case against sporting goods chain Cabela’s Retail Inc asking U.S. District Judge Joseph Leeson in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania to avoid ruling on former Cabela’s employee Kate Lynn Blatt’s claim that the ADA should apply to gender identity disorder.

