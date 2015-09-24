FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Funeral home not entitled to records of fired transgender worker
September 24, 2015 / 7:41 PM / 2 years ago

Funeral home not entitled to records of fired transgender worker

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Detroit funeral home that was sued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for firing a transgender employee is not entitled to the trove of personal and medical information it requested about her sexual history and the status of her transition, a U.S. judge ruled on Thursday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge David Grand in the Eastern District of Michigan rejected claims by RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc that it needed information about former funeral director Aimee Stephens’ transition from male to female, including whether she still has a penis, her family medical history and information about her previous sexual relationships.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1R3B18h

