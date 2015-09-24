Funeral home not entitled to records of fired transgender worker

(Reuters) - A Detroit funeral home that was sued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for firing a transgender employee is not entitled to the trove of personal and medical information it requested about her sexual history and the status of her transition, a U.S. judge ruled on Thursday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge David Grand in the Eastern District of Michigan rejected claims by RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc that it needed information about former funeral director Aimee Stephens’ transition from male to female, including whether she still has a penis, her family medical history and information about her previous sexual relationships.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1R3B18h