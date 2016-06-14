FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Labor Department rule says transgender bias is sex discrimination
June 14, 2016 / 9:11 PM / a year ago

Labor Department rule says transgender bias is sex discrimination

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday released a final rule updating its gender bias regulations for federal contractors and said discrimination against transgender workers by those companies is a form of sex bias.

The department's rule, which takes effect in 60 days, says treating transgender workers differently violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars gender-based employment discrimination. It also updated guidelines on sexual harassment, equal pay and pregnancy discrimination for the first time since 1970.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UtalSm

