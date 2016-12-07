FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Judge pauses transgender bias case pending Supreme Court ruling
December 7, 2016 / 12:04 PM / 9 months ago

Judge pauses transgender bias case pending Supreme Court ruling

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Tuesday stayed a lawsuit claiming a large hospital system broke the law by refusing to pay for a transgender nurse's sex reassignment surgery, saying she would wait for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether federal law barring sex discrimination applies to transgender people.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland agreed with California-based Dignity Health, represented by Manatt Phelps & Phillips, that the Supreme Court ruling expected next year in Gloucester County School Board v. GG could decide the fate of the lawsuit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gjGZrG

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
