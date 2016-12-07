Judge pauses transgender bias case pending Supreme Court ruling

A federal judge on Tuesday stayed a lawsuit claiming a large hospital system broke the law by refusing to pay for a transgender nurse's sex reassignment surgery, saying she would wait for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether federal law barring sex discrimination applies to transgender people.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland agreed with California-based Dignity Health, represented by Manatt Phelps & Phillips, that the Supreme Court ruling expected next year in Gloucester County School Board v. GG could decide the fate of the lawsuit.

