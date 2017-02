The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has urged a federal appeals court to rule that the religious beliefs of a Detroit funeral home operator did not give him the right to fire a transgender employee.

The commission filed a brief with the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati on Friday asking the court to revive its 2014 lawsuit claiming RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes unlawfully fired Aimee Stephens when she announced she would transition from male to female.

