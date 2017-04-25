Religious, LGBT groups back transgender woman fired by funeral home

Civil rights groups, clergy members, and one of the largest U.S. labor unions have asked a federal appeals court to rule that a Detroit funeral home did not have the right to fire a transgender woman because of the owner's religious beliefs.

Eight groups including the Service Employees International Union, Lambda Legal, and the Anti-Defamation League filed five amicus briefs with the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday backing the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's bid to revive its 2014 lawsuit against RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2q4ifJB