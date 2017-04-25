FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Religious, LGBT groups back transgender woman fired by funeral home
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 25, 2017 / 9:39 PM / 4 months ago

Religious, LGBT groups back transgender woman fired by funeral home

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Civil rights groups, clergy members, and one of the largest U.S. labor unions have asked a federal appeals court to rule that a Detroit funeral home did not have the right to fire a transgender woman because of the owner's religious beliefs.

Eight groups including the Service Employees International Union, Lambda Legal, and the Anti-Defamation League filed five amicus briefs with the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday backing the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's bid to revive its 2014 lawsuit against RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2q4ifJB

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.