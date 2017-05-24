8th Circuit issues mixed ruling in gender reassignment coverage case

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled a Minnesota mother cannot sue her employer for discrimination for refusing to cover her son's gender reassignment treatment, but it revived related claims against her health plan administrator.

The ruling by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis came in what advocates say is the first appellate case to address the application of federal anti-discrimination laws to health insurance coverage for transgender people.

The court held that Brittany Tovar, a nurse practitioner at Duluth, Minnesota-based Essentia Health, lacked standing to pursue discrimination claims against her employer under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and Minnesota's Human Rights Law.

