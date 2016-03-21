FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge says transgender doctor covered by gender bias laws
March 21, 2016 / 10:26 PM / a year ago

Judge says transgender doctor covered by gender bias laws

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A Connecticut hospital’s claim that sex discrimination laws do not apply to a transgender surgeon who was denied a job doesn’t cut it, a federal judge has ruled in the latest case extending civil rights protections to transgender workers.

U.S. District Judge Stefan Underhill in the District of Connecticut said on Friday that the doctor, Deborah Fabian, represented by Theodore Heiser of Sullivan Heiser, could proceed with her 2012 lawsuit claiming the Hospital of Central Connecticut engaged in gender discrimination prohibited by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and a similar Connecticut law when it reneged on a job offer.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1o2Npfj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
