6th Circuit says transgender woman can intervene in EEOC case

A U.S. appeals court on Monday said a transgender funeral director could intervene in the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's lawsuit against her former employer because the agency may back off its aggressive protection of transgender workers under the administration of President Donald Trump.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in an unsigned order rejected claims by Detroit-based RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc that Aimee Stephens, who was fired when she told her bosses she planned to transition from male to female, had not shown that the EEOC was likely to drop its appeal of a decision dismissing the case.

