FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
6th Circuit says transgender woman can intervene in EEOC case
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 27, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 5 months ago

6th Circuit says transgender woman can intervene in EEOC case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Monday said a transgender funeral director could intervene in the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's lawsuit against her former employer because the agency may back off its aggressive protection of transgender workers under the administration of President Donald Trump.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in an unsigned order rejected claims by Detroit-based RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc that Aimee Stephens, who was fired when she told her bosses she planned to transition from male to female, had not shown that the EEOC was likely to drop its appeal of a decision dismissing the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nZssGi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.